Scotland Triumphs Over England Again in Thrilling Calcutta Cup Match

Match Overview and Key Performers

EDINBURGH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Scotland produced an inspired performance to get the better of England again, with flyhalf Finn Russell leading his side to a 31-20 victory in a pulsating Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on Saturday that kept up their recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup.

Finn Russell's Impact

Russell proved the talisman with an array of silky skills and accurate kicking, expunging the demons of a year ago when his missed conversion cost his side victory at Twickenham, and leading Scotland to their sixth win in their last nine clashes with the ‘auld enemy’.

Scotland's Scoring Highlights

Huw Jones scored two tries while Jamie Ritchie and Ben White got two more with Russell kicking a penalty and four conversions for Scotland.

England's Performance Review

England’s 12-match winning run was brought to an abrupt end as they could only manage a try from Henry Arundell, who was twice yellow carded and handed a 20-minute red card, and a late score from Ben Earl.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)