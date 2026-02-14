Rugby-Inspired Scotland have England's number again in Calcutta Cup
Scotland defeated England 31-20 in the Calcutta Cup, with Finn Russell leading the charge. England's winning streak ended at Murrayfield.
EDINBURGH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Scotland produced an inspired performance to get the better of England again, with flyhalf Finn Russell leading his side to a 31-20 victory in a pulsating Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on Saturday that kept up their recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup.
Russell proved the talisman with an array of silky skills and accurate kicking, expunging the demons of a year ago when his missed conversion cost his side victory at Twickenham, and leading Scotland to their sixth win in their last nine clashes with the ‘auld enemy’.
Huw Jones scored two tries while Jamie Ritchie and Ben White got two more with Russell kicking a penalty and four conversions for Scotland.
England’s 12-match winning run was brought to an abrupt end as they could only manage a try from Henry Arundell, who was twice yellow carded and handed a 20-minute red card, and a late score from Ben Earl.
A flyhalf is a key position in rugby, responsible for directing the attack and often acting as a primary kicker for goal attempts.
A try is the primary way of scoring points in rugby, awarded when a player touches the ball down in the opponent's in-goal area.
A penalty is awarded for certain infractions, allowing the opposing team to attempt a kick at goal or to gain territory.
A yellow card is shown to a player for a serious foul, resulting in a temporary suspension from the game.
