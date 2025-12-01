Finance
RTL to slash up to 1,000 jobs in Germany, WirtschaftsWoche reports
RTL to slash up to 1,000 jobs in Germany, WirtschaftsWoche reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 1, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 1, 2025
BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL plans to cut up to 1,000 jobs in Germany, business magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Monday without naming sources.
"We ask for your understanding that we do not comment on speculation as a matter of principle," an RTL spokesperson was quoted as saying by the publication.
(Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Thomas Escritt)