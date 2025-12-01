Finance
Blackstone mulls abandoning bid for UK's Big Yellow Group, Sky News reports
Blackstone mulls abandoning bid for UK's Big Yellow Group, Sky News reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 1, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 1, 2025
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Blackstone is "seriously contemplating" abandoning its bid for British self-storage company Big Yellow Group ahead of the upcoming deadline for a firm offer, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Shares of Big Yellow fell 4.8% in afternoon trading.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Blackstone declined to comment, while Big Yellow did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Unnamalai L and Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)