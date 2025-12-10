LONDON, ‌Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shell wants to dissolve ‍a ‌joint venture with Russia's Rosneft, through which ⁠the London-listed ‌group holds part of its stake in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a source with ⁠direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The ​United States imposed sanctions on ‌Rosneft in October ⁠over Russia's war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree ​on Monday clearing potential deals with Rosneft and Shell's joint-venture stake in the CPC, which exports oil mainly ​from ‍Kazakhstan.

Shell holds a ​total of around 7.4% in the CPC via three entities, one of which is the Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures vehicle. The vehicle itself holds 7.5% ⁠of the CPC, and Shell owns around half of the ​vehicle, amounting to a roughly 3.7% stake.

Shell wants to maintain the size of its overall stake ‌in the CPC, the source added.

