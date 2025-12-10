Porsche works council: one in four jobs at Porsche AG at risk
Posted on December 10, 2025
FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - One in four jobs at German sports car maker Porsche is at risk, warned worker representatives on Wednesday, adding that the management was threatening to relocate production and development to lower-cost countries.
"The board has not yet presented a future vision for our German Porsche locations but is threatening to relocate development and production to countries with significantly lower wage levels. This puts one in four jobs at Porsche AG at risk," said Porsche works council chair Ibrahim Aslan in a statement.
A Porsche spokesperson said that the sector faced immense challenges and significant cost optimisation was necessary.
