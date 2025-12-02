BUCHAREST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Romania's government sought fast-track parliamentary approval on Tuesday for a bill raising the retirement age for judges and prosecutors and capping their pensions after the top court struck down its first attempt.

A second failure to pass the bill could weaken the fragile four-party ruling coalition which took power five months ago and wants to enact judicial pension reforms as a requirement for Romania to access EU recovery and resilience funds.

The government is facing strikes and strong opposition to spending cuts as it tries to lower the EU's highest budget deficit and keep Romania on the last rung of investment grade.

In October, the Constitutional Court narrowly rejected a move to raise retirement in the judiciary to 65 from around 50 at present, staggered over 10 years, and cap pensions at 70% of final salary.

Judges and prosecutors have monthly pensions of up to 5,000 euros ($5,831) versus the Romanian average of 600 euros.

On Tuesday, the government asked parliament to approve the law again, with the retirement age set to rise over 15 years.

The bill includes a note from the magistrates' top regulatory body which had been missing the first time and was a technical reason for the top court to dismiss the changes.

Fast-tracking bills in parliament means the measures can be approved without lengthy debate, though the opposition can file no-confidence motions within three days.

The government would be widely expected to survive any potential no-confidence vote, but if approved, the bill will likely be challenged at the top court again.

Romania's Constitutional Court has a track record of striking down moves to cut pensions.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)