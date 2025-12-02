H&M announces designer collaboration with Stella McCartney
H&M announces designer collaboration with Stella McCartney
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 2, 2025
STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British fashion designer Stella McCartney will produce a collection in collaboration with H&M, the Swedish budget fashion giant said on Tuesday.
The collection will launch in H&M stores and online in the first half of 2026, it said in a statement.
Stella McCartney and H&M have had one design collaboration previously, launched in 2005.
H&M has had collaborations with several external designers over the past two decades, while Stella McCartney has collaborated with several other high-street brands, including Adidas.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Ros Russell)