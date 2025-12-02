STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British fashion designer Stella McCartney will produce a collection in collaboration with H&M, the Swedish budget fashion giant said on Tuesday.

The collection will launch in H&M stores and online in the first half of 2026, it said in a statement.

Stella McCartney and H&M have had one design collaboration previously, launched in 2005.

H&M has had collaborations with several external designers over the past two decades, while Stella McCartney has collaborated with several other high-street brands, including Adidas.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Ros Russell)