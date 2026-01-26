Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 26, 2026
Rheinmetall is negotiating with OHB for a satellite project aimed at enhancing the German army's capabilities, as reported by Reuters.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall is in talks with German satellite maker OHB about a satellite project for the German armed forces, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Monday.
The Financial Times first reported on the talks.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Sabine Wollrab and Thomas Seythal)
