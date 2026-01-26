Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
PKO BP fined $22M by UOKiK for unclear loan terms in Poland. The bank used prohibited clauses allowing unilateral interest rate changes.
GDANSK, Poland, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Poland's largest lender PKO BP has been fined more than 79 million zlotys ($22 million) for using prohibited clauses in consumer loan agreements, competition and consumer protection office UOKiK said on Monday.
The clauses allowed the bank to unilaterally change the interest rate on renewable credit limits without providing clear, precise and verifiable conditions for the change, UOKiK said in a statement.
Specifically, the agreements did not state the criteria the bank would consider when changing the rate, giving it scope for arbitrary decisions, the regulator added.
"Clauses concerning changes in interest rates should be formulated in such a way that the consumer knows when and how the costs of the credit may change," UOKiK President Tomasz Chróstny said in the statement.
The regulator said the prohibited clauses had been in use since December 2018.
UOKiK has ordered PKO to inform all affected customers about the decision and publish a statement on its website and social media channels. The bank can appeal the ruling.
PKO BP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
($1 = 3.5515 zlotys)
(Reporting by Alicja Surdy, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
