Australia's QBE Insurance hits 7-month low on slowing premium growth rate
Australia's QBE Insurance hits 7-month low on slowing premium growth rate
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 27, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 27, 2025
By Nikita Maria Jino and Roshan Thomas
(Reuters) -QBE Insurance Group's shares sank to a seven-month low on Thursday, after Australia's largest insurer by market value signalled a softer premium rate growth in the third quarter.
The group premium rate – the average change in insurance premium rates across its global portfolio – rose about 1.5% in the nine months to September 30, modestly below the first-half pace because business property insurance prices grew slowly.
Shares of QBE Insurance tumbled as much as 5.9% to A$18.62, their weakest point since April 7, even after the group unveiled an on-market share buy-back totalling A$450 million ($293.76 million), which is expected to commence next month.
The stock was trading around 3% lower, as of 0212 GMT, and was among the top 10 worst performers in the ASX 200 benchmark index, which rose 0.4%. [.AX]
Gross written premiums rose 6% to $18.6 billion in the first nine months of the fiscal year, matching the first-half growth rate and suggesting momentum slowed in the third quarter.
Greg Smith, an investment specialist at Generate KiwiSaver Scheme, said QBE and other insurers had grown accustomed to strong premium increases, something many Australasians would recognise from rising annual premiums, adding that growth now appeared to be slowing.
"For QBE, the market has reacted to the rate of premium increases slowing significantly in the first nine months of the year," he said.
QBE Insurance said it expected a combined operating ratio (COR), a key metric that measures underwriting profitability, of around 92.5% for fiscal 2026, in line with its forecast for fiscal 2025.
A ratio below 100% implies an insurer has earned more in premiums than it has paid out in claims.
Meanwhile, rival Suncorp fell more than 3% after warning of net cost of about A$350 million from recent supercell thunderstorms in Queensland and northern New South Wales that have so far resulted in more than 10,000 claims.
($1 = 1.5319 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Nikita Maria Jino and Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)