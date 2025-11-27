Bayer unveils new soy seed for Brazil's farmers

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -German conglomerate Bayer on Wednesday said it will sell a new soybean product called Intacta 5+ for farmers in Brazil, the world's largest exporter and producer of the oilseed, as it seeks to perpetuate the use of genetically engineered seeds in the South American country.

Bayer in a statement said commercial varieties with the new biotechnology are expected to be ready for the 2027/28 crop season, pending regulatory approvals and business decisions in Brazil and abroad.

Intacta 5+ seeds are the first technology in Brazil with tolerance to five herbicides: mesotrione, dicamba, glyphosate, glufosinate, and 2,4-D, Bayer said. The new seed also offers protection against certain caterpillars that can damage soy plants, the company added.

Brazilian farmers have embraced genetically modified seeds, and their rapid adoption in recent decades has been credited as a major contributor to yield growth for various Brazilian crops.

According to a November 2024 report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service, Brazil is the second-largest producer of biotech crops in the world, behind the United States.

For the 2024/2025 crop season, the report said Brazil was forecast to sow 68.5 million hectares (169.3 million acres) with genetically engineered traits. Adoption rates for soybeans and cotton have reached 99%, while for corn the rate is 95%, the report said.

The new seeds bring "an important genetic advancement that will help farmers face current and future agricultural challenges,” said Marcio Santos, CEO of Bayer's crop division in Brazil.

Bayer's Intacta technology is responsible for adding 21.2 million metric tons to soybean production in Brazil over the last 10 years, the company said, citing a study by agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult.

(Reporting by Ana ManoEditing by Bill Berkrot)