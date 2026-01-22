Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Putin will meet US envoys to discuss frozen assets and peace initiatives related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would meet on Thursday with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have been tasked with finding a solution to Russia's nearly four-year-old war with Ukraine.
Putin, quoted by Russian news agencies, said during a meeting of Russia's Security Council that he would discuss the possible use of frozen Russian assets with the U.S. envoys in connection with recovery work in regions affected by the war.
"This possibility is also under discussion with representatives of the U.S. administration," Russian news agencies quoted him as saying.
Putin said he would also discuss use of the assets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, scheduled to meet with the Russian leader on Thursday.
Putin said as well that Russia's Foreign Ministry had been instructed to study U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to join his proposed Board of Peace and would reply in due course.
Putin said he saw the proposal mainly as part of efforts to deal with a Middle East peace settlement.
Even before any decision on joining the Board, Putin said Moscow was ready to provide $1 billion - as required by Trump for long-term membership - from the frozen assets "in view of Russia's special relations with the Palestinian people".
(Reporting by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Franklin Paul and Tom Hogue)
