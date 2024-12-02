BusinessProsus nearly doubles profit in H1 on strong e-commerce, Tencent growth
Published : 22 hours ago, on
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Dutch technology investor Prosus NV reported on Monday an 89.5% jump in core headline earnings during its half year, driven by accelerated growth and improved profitability of its e-commerce businesses and China’s Tencent.
Prosus, majority-owned by South Africa’s Naspers, said core headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations rose to 144 U.S. cents in the six months ended Sept. 30, up from 76 U.S. cents.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Technology3 days ago
How Web3 Adoption is Driving Use Cases Across Industries
-
Banking4 days ago
Worldline says payment services disruptions in Italy not yet resolved
-
Business4 days ago
Strikes to hit Volkswagen in December as clash with labour escalates
-
Banking4 days ago
Global Banking & Finance Review® Honors I&M Bank (Rwanda) Limited as Best Retail Bank Rwanda 2024 and Best SME Bank Rwanda 2024