By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Friday it was crucial the relationships between prominent Norwegians and the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein be investigated to the full.

Like his British counterpart Keir Starmer, Stoere is trying to address the concerns of voters who have been stunned by the release of millions of documents indicating that diplomats and leading politicians had extensive contact with Epstein.

All have denied any involvement with Epstein's crimes.

"I think it has been quite shocking for people to get this insight into this world and the connection between people with power. And how it has affected people without power, who have been abused and subjected to assault," Stoere told public broadcaster NRK.

"As prime minister, I have a responsibility to speak clearly about this. And that we, in every way now, contribute to the matter being clarified," he said, in his first extensive interview since the release of the latest Epstein files.

Norway's parliament has announced a rare external inquiry into the foreign ministry's link to Epstein and the police are investigating a diplomat couple and a former prime minister. The World Economic Forum has also started an independent investigation of its Norwegian CEO.

In addition, the crown princess has apologised for her friendship with Epstein.

On Wednesday, police searched the homes of Thorbjoern Jagland, a former prime minister, foreign minister, leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and head of the Council of Europe, the continent's highest human rights watchdog.

He was questioned this week, police have said, on suspicion of aggravated corruption. Jagland has said he is looking forward to helping to clarify the situation.

Police also planned this week to question Mona Juul, a diplomat who played a role in setting up the back channel between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization that led to the 1993-1995 Oslo Accords, about her own links with Epstein.

Police did not immediately reply to a request on whether that questioning had already taken place. Juul, who is under suspicion of aggravated corruption, has said she did not commit any crime.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Barbara Lewis)