Pope Leo decries 'diplomacy based on force' in speech to Vatican envoys
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
VATICAN CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pope Leo decried the use of military force by countries wishing to achieve diplomatic goals on Friday, saying the weakness of international organizations in the face of global conflicts was "a particular cause for concern."
"A diplomacy that promotes dialogue and seeks consensus among all parties is being replaced by a diplomacy based on force," Leo, the first U.S. pope, said in an address to diplomats accredited to the Vatican.
