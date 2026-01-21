Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Poland's UOKiK is probing Benefit Systems for misleading gym membership offers, focusing on automatic renewals and unclear terms.
GDANSK, Poland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Poland's competition and consumer protection office (UOKiK) is probing whether fitness club operator Benefit Systems misled customers when promoting and renewing its gym memberships, the watchdog said on Wednesday.
UOKiK alleges the company failed to clearly inform clients that promotional offers were fixed-term 12-month contracts and automatically extended them without proper consent, using potentially illegal clauses.
Benefit Systems manages a national network of fitness clubs under brands including Zdrofit, Fabryka Formy and My Fitness Place.
If the allegations are confirmed, it could be fined up to 10% of its annual turnover for each of the contested practices.
Benefit Systems could not be immediately reached for comment.
"If an entrepreneur focuses only on attractive elements of the offer ... and hides significant limitations ... it violates not only consumer trust but also the law," UOKiK President Tomasz Chrostny said in a statement.
The watchdog said marketing for some offers highlighted low initial prices but hid the full length and total cost of the commitment, which were not clearly visible during the online purchase process.
UOKiK also questioned the practice of sending emails informing clients their fixed-term passes were expiring, only to then automatically renew the contracts and continue charging fees.
The office has also launched probes into two other fitness chains, CityFit and WellFitness, to examine how they inform clients about contract terms, it said.
(Reporting by Marta Maciag, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
