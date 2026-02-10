S&P, Moody's cut Stellantis to lowest investment grade
Posted on February 10, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
Stellantis has been downgraded to the lowest investment grade by S&P and Moody's due to weaker earnings and cash flow prospects, impacting its financial outlook.
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Moody's and S&P Global downgraded carmaker Stellantis to their lowest investment grades on Tuesday, citing weaker earnings and cash flow prospects.
S&P cut Stellantis' long-term rating to BBB- from BBB and assigned a negative outlook.
Moody's lowered it to Baa3 from Baa2, citing weaker-than-expected profitability and cash flow for 2025 and keeping a stable outlook.
The downgrades place the carmaker at the lowest investment grade level at both agencies, one notch above "junk" category.
(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona; Editing by Joe Bavier)
