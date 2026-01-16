Majority of Ukrainians Reject Troop Withdrawal for Security Guarantees

Ukrainian Public Opinion on Security and Troop Withdrawal

By Yuliia Dysa

Survey Insights and Findings

KYIV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A majority of Ukrainians would strongly oppose withdrawing troops from the part of the eastern Donetsk region still controlled by Kyiv in exchange for European and U.S. security guarantees, a poll released on Friday indicated.

Concerns Over Future Security

Ukraine, wary of unmet commitments in the past, is pushing for legally binding security guarantees to prevent any future Russian aggression.

Russia's Stance on Peace Negotiations

Ukraine is under U.S. pressure to agree quickly to a peace deal, but has refused to accept Russian demands that it cede land it still controls in eastern Donbas, a large mineral-rich industrial area comprising the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Russia controls almost all of Luhansk, but Kyiv still holds about 20% of Donetsk, including a string of strategically vital garrison towns and defensive lines.

According to the poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), 54% of Ukrainians categorically reject the idea of withdrawing from parts of Donbas in return for security reassurances from allies.

Some 39% said they would reluctantly accept.

"Moreover, those who are ready to agree expect quite significant security guarantees. Therefore, if the level of security guarantees is lower than expected, approval of such a proposal will be even lower," said KIIS executive director Anton Hrushetskyi.

The survey was conducted in early January among 601 respondents on Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Almost 70% did not believe current negotiations would lead to a lasting peace.

Some 57% believed Russia would attack again in the event of a ceasefire at the current frontlines and security guarantees from allies.

However, even if security guarantees were given, 40% believed the U.S. would not provide support in the event of renewed Russian invasion, while 39% thought it would.

Russia has publicly shown little interest in scaling down its demands and made few comments regarding the 20-point peace framework that Ukraine and the U.S. have been trying to finalise.

Instead, Russia has stepped up air strikes, significantly damaging already shattered energy infrastructure and leaving millions without power and heating in freezing temperatures.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)