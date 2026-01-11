Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 11, 2026
OSLO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Oslo's main airport briefly closed one of its two runways on Sunday following a drone observation in the area, operator Avinor said.
The closure was caused by "a small hobby drone" and lasted for some 20 minutes before regular traffic was restored, an Avinor spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Terje SolsvikEditing by Tomasz Janowski)
