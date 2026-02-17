Opposition slams Italy's plan to attend US Board of Peace as observer
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20263 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20263 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Italy's decision to join the US Board of Peace as an observer draws criticism from opposition, citing concerns over international law and UN relations.
By Angelo Amante
ROME, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italy's opposition groups criticised a government plan to attend the inaugural meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace this week, saying on Tuesday that the body undermined the United Nations and ran counter to international law.
The group is scheduled to meet in Washington on Thursday for the first time since it was established in January, to discuss reconstruction plans for Gaza. Delegations from more than 20 countries are due to attend.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has close ties with Trump, has decided Italy will take part as an observer, saying Rome wanted to be involved in U.S. peace efforts. Most Western nations remain reluctant to participate.
"How far are you willing to go in order to please Trump? You have answered this question: rushing to the American president's court whenever and for any reason," Giuseppe Provenzano, a lawmaker with the centre-left Democratic Party, said during a debate in parliament with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.
MIDDLE EAST POWERS HAVE SIGNED UP
Initially designed to cement Gaza's ceasefire, Trump sees the Board of Peace taking a wider role in resolving global conflicts which some countries fear means it could become a rival to the United Nations.
Regional Middle East powers, including Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have signed up to the board, along with major emerging nations such as Indonesia. A European Union representative will also attend the first meeting as an observer, but it was not clear who would represent Italy.
Rome has ruled out full membership, saying parts of the board's statute appear incompatible with its constitution. Rome can only join organisations on equal terms with other states, while the United States would enjoy primacy in the new body.
"The Board of Peace is based not on democracy but on arrogance, not on law but on business," centrist lawmaker Riccardo Magi said, referring to U.S. plans to build residential towers and seaside resorts in the Palestinian enclave.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani dismissed the criticism, saying no alternative had so far emerged to Trump's plan for Gaza.
"If anyone thought there are concrete, workable alternatives to this plan today, they would be showing they don't know how to deal with reality," Tajani said.
(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Alex Richardson)
An international financial institution (IFI) is an organization that provides financial and technical assistance to developing countries for development projects, aiming to reduce poverty and promote sustainable economic growth.
Foreign currency refers to the money that is used in a country other than one's own. It is often used in international trade and investment transactions.
A financial crisis is a situation in which the value of financial institutions or assets drops significantly. It can lead to a loss of confidence in the financial system and economic downturn.
Financial stability refers to a condition in which the financial system operates effectively, with institutions able to withstand economic shocks without significant disruption.
Investment opportunities are chances to invest money in various assets, such as stocks, bonds, real estate, or businesses, with the expectation of generating a return.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category