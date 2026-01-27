Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 27, 2026
OPMobility has signed an agreement to explore acquiring Hyundai Mobis' lighting division, with financial terms to be negotiated.
Jan 27 (Reuters) - French car parts supplier OPMobility said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with South Korean auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis for the potential combination of their lighting businesses.
An OPMobility spokesperson declined to disclose the financial terms of the planned acquisition. The company said in a statement it would determine the details during the upcoming negotiation process.
Under the proposed deal, the French firm would get a controlling stake in Hyundai Mobis' lighting division.
Revenue at OPMobility's exterior and lighting business shrank 1.9% to around 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) over the first nine months of 2025, accounting for about half of the French supplier's total sales. OPmobility does not disclose revenues figures for lighting only.
A source close to OPMobility said that Hyundai Mobis' lighting business weighs more than 1 billion euros of revenue per year. Lighting has become a significant growth segment in the car industry because it is increasingly playing a role in the design and safety of cars.
($1 = 0.8422 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk and Gilles Gillaume in Paris, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
