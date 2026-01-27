Dr Martens Anticipates Steady Revenue for 2026 Amid Discount Cuts

Dr Martens Revenue Outlook and Strategy

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Dr Martens on Tuesday forecast broadly flat revenue for fiscal 2026, after quarterly sales dipped as the British bootmaker pulled back on discounts as part of its plan to return to profit growth.

Impact of Discount Reductions

Dr Martens has been scaling back discounting and expanding into shoes, sandals and bags as it seeks a return to profit growth in the current financial year. However, tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump have complicated the bootmaker's targets, adding fresh pressure to costs in its largest market.

Price Adjustments and Production Changes

Dr Martens, known for its chunky lace-up boots, plans to raise U.S. prices from January, and has shifted production to Vietnam from Laos to blunt the impact of higher U.S. import tariffs.

Quarterly Sales Performance

For the three-month period ended December 28, the company's revenue fell 3.1% to 251 million pounds ($343.42 million), pressured by weaker consumer demand in its European market.

($1 = 0.7309 pounds)

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)