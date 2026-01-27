Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Dr Martens forecasts flat revenue for 2026, reducing discounts and adjusting prices to counter U.S. tariffs, aiming for profit growth.
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Dr Martens on Tuesday forecast broadly flat revenue for fiscal 2026, after quarterly sales dipped as the British bootmaker pulled back on discounts as part of its plan to return to profit growth.
Dr Martens has been scaling back discounting and expanding into shoes, sandals and bags as it seeks a return to profit growth in the current financial year. However, tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump have complicated the bootmaker's targets, adding fresh pressure to costs in its largest market.
Dr Martens, known for its chunky lace-up boots, plans to raise U.S. prices from January, and has shifted production to Vietnam from Laos to blunt the impact of higher U.S. import tariffs.
For the three-month period ended December 28, the company's revenue fell 3.1% to 251 million pounds ($343.42 million), pressured by weaker consumer demand in its European market.
($1 = 0.7309 pounds)
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Revenue is the total amount of money generated by the sale of goods or services before any expenses are deducted. It is a key indicator of a company's financial performance.
Discounts are reductions in the price of goods or services, often used to encourage sales or clear inventory. They can be temporary or permanent and vary in amount.
Consumer demand is the desire of consumers to purchase goods and services at given prices. It influences production levels and pricing strategies for businesses.
Explore more articles in the Finance category