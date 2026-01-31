Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 31, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 31, 2026
Hundreds protested in Milan against US ICE's role in Olympics security, raising concerns over international relations and safety measures.
By Giselda Vagnoni
MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Italians protested in Milan on Saturday over the involvement of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement staff in supporting the U.S. delegation at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
The demonstrators, including family groups, blew whistles and sang Bruce Springsteen songs, picking up on some of the tactics used by anti-ICE protesters in the United States.
Milan and the Alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo will co-host the Games from February 6-22.
The U.S. State Department said earlier this week that several federal agencies, including ICE, would help protect the visiting Americans, as they have at past Olympics.
However, the planned presence of ICE staff after the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minnesota in January has caused uproar in Italy, traditionally a close U.S. ally.
Umberto Daddario, a 54-year-old industrial chemist, was at the protest with his daughter, Giorgia, a student who is aged 16.
They carried a hand-written placard that read "ICE=FASCISM."
Fabio, a 49-year-old architect from Milan, attended the demonstration, with his wife and daughters aged 10 and six.
"We are here at the request of our daughters who wanted to demonstrate as a protest against what is going on in the USA," he said.
Italy has detailed a sweeping security plan for the Winter Olympics, stressing that it will keep command of all operations.
The U.S. delegation will be led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
(Writing by Keith Weir: Editing by Sharon Singleton)
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is a federal agency under the Department of Homeland Security responsible for enforcing immigration laws and investigating customs violations.
The Winter Olympics is a major international multi-sport event held every four years, featuring winter sports such as skiing, ice skating, and ice hockey, among others.
A security plan is a comprehensive strategy developed to protect individuals, property, and events from potential threats or risks, ensuring safety and security.
