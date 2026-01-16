Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill hit 3,071 U.S. prescriptions in the first four days after its launch, IQVIA data shared by analysts on Friday showed, as investors closely watch to see if the firm can ram home its first-mover advantage against rival Eli Lilly in a competitive weight-loss market.
The data reflects retail prescriptions for oral Wegovy, not those filled through the drugmaker's online NovoCare Pharmacy, so actual prescription numbers will be higher, Barclays analysts said in a note.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija; Editing by Joe Bavier)
Wegovy is a prescription medication developed by Novo Nordisk for weight management. It is designed to help adults with obesity or overweight conditions achieve significant weight loss.
Investor sentiment refers to the overall attitude of investors toward a particular security or financial market, often influenced by news, events, and market trends.
