Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Airbus' helicopters division and defence firm Naval Group have won a contract from France's defence procurement agency to make six VSR700 drones for the French Navy, the aerospace group said on Friday.
Financial details of the deal, which follows a framework agreement signed last June, were not disclosed.
The six drones will be operated from 2028 by the French Navy, Airbus said in a statement.
The VSR700 is a dual-use uncrewed aerial system that complements ships for intelligence, surveillance, targeting and reconnaissance purposes.
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
A drone is an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) that can be remotely controlled or fly autonomously using software-controlled flight plans.
Surveillance drones are used for gathering intelligence, monitoring activities, and conducting reconnaissance missions without putting human lives at risk.
