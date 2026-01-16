Airbus Secures Drone Contract with French Navy for VSR700 Drones

Airbus and Naval Group's New Drone Contract

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Airbus' helicopters division and defence firm Naval Group have won a contract from France's defence procurement agency to make six VSR700 drones for the French Navy, the aerospace group said on Friday.

Contract Details

Financial details of the deal, which follows a framework agreement signed last June, were not disclosed.

Capabilities of the VSR700

The six drones will be operated from 2028 by the French Navy, Airbus said in a statement.

The VSR700 is a dual-use uncrewed aerial system that complements ships for intelligence, surveillance, targeting and reconnaissance purposes.

