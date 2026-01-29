Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Norway secures a $2 billion contract with Hanwha Aerospace for long-range artillery systems, enhancing its defense against Russia.
OSLO, Jan xx (Reuters) - The Norwegian government said on Thursday it has signed a $2 billion contract to buy long-range artillery systems from South Korean defence group Hanwha Aerospace as the NATO country seeks to boost its deterrence against Russia.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)
Military technology encompasses the tools, equipment, and systems used by armed forces to enhance their operational capabilities and effectiveness.
Explore more articles in the Finance category