Norway central bank does not recommend introduction of a digital currency
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
OSLO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank does not currently recommend the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), but may do so at a later time, it said on Wednesday.
Norges Bank assessed whether a CBDC was needed to help ensure that paying with the Norwegian crown remains secure, efficient and attractive, but concluded that such a measure was not warranted at this time.
"We will be ready to introduce a central bank digital currency if it becomes necessary to maintain an efficient and secure payment system," Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement.
