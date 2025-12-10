Finance
Munich Re reveals financial goals through 2030
Munich Re reveals financial goals through 2030
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re on Wednesday laid out an array of new financial goals for the years ahead, including a return on equity of 18% by the end of 2030.
The company also said that it would aim for earnings per share to grow each year on average by more than 8% through 2030.
(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Madeline Chambers)
Explore more articles in the Finance category