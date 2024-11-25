Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Northvolt crisis may be make or break for Europe’s EV battery ambitions

Northvolt building exterior with logo and windows.

Published : 22 hours ago, on

By Marie Mannes, Alessandro Parodi, Stine Jacobsen

STOCKHOLM/GDANSK (Reuters) -Northvolt’s financial collapse deals a blow to Europe’s plan to set up its own battery industry to power electric cars, stirring a debate about whether it needs to do more to attract investment as startups struggle to catch up with Chinese rivals.

Europe’s biggest hope for an electric vehicle battery champion filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday after talks with investors and creditors including Volkswagen and Goldman Sachs for funding failed.

The Swedish company, whose motto is “make oil history”, has received more than $10 billion in equity, debt and public financing since its 2016 start-up. Volkswagen and Goldman Sachs each own about one fifth of its shares.

Northvolt said on Friday it needed $1.0-$1.2 billion in new funds under the restructuring process, which it hopes will end by the end of March.

In recent months, it has shrunk the business and cut jobs in a bid to shore up its finances. But it has struggled to produce sufficient volumes of high-quality batteries, and lost a 2 billion euro ($2.1 billion) contract from BMW in June.

That has left Europe’s ambitions to build its own battery industry looking a distant dream.

In recent years, Northvolt led a wave of European startups investing tens of billions of dollars to serve the continent’s automakers as they switch from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

But growth in EV demand is moving at a slower pace than many in the industry projected, and China has taken a huge lead in powering EVs, controlling 85% of global battery cell production, International Energy Agency data shows.

Making batteries and cells, the units that store and convert chemical energy into electricity, is a delicate process and doing so at scale is a challenge for any battery maker.

Northvolt has missed some in-house targets and curtailed production at its battery cells plant in northern Sweden, underscoring the difficulties, Reuters reported last Monday.

“The biggest issue is that batteries are not easy to make and Northvolt haven’t satisfied the supply demands of their customers – that is a management issue,” said Andy Palmer, founder of consultancy Palmer Automotive said.

“The Chinese are technologically 10 years ahead of the West in batteries. That’s a fact,” he said.

At least eight companies have postponed or abandoned EV battery projects in Europe this year, including China’s Svolt and joint venture ACC, led by Stellantis and Mercedes-Benz.

In 2024, Europe’s battery pipeline capacity out to 2030 has fallen by 176 gigawatt-hours, according to data firm Benchmark Minerals. That’s equivalent to almost all the current installed capacity in Europe, according to Reuters calculations.

RETHINK

Some executives say Europe should do more to attract and support home-grown projects so they can compete with Chinese rivals such as CATL and BYD.

Europe needs to rethink how it supports a nascent sector before China eats up the entire value chain, which is due to smart planning,” said James Frith, European head of Volta Energy Technologies, which specialises in battery and energy storage technology.

Among its $5.8 billion in debts, Northvolt owes the European Investment Bank (EIB) some $313 million.

EIB vice president Thomas Östros said it had been a constructive partner to Northvolt, but it needed to safeguard the EIB and EU’s interests.

“It remains the case that Europe has a strategic interest in a European battery industry for electric cars and we will follow developments very closely. But it is much to early to say what the outcome will be,” he said.

The Swedish government has repeatedly said it does not plan to take a stake in Northvolt.

On Friday, Northvolt’s outgoing CEO and co-founder Peter Carlsson said he was a “little worried” Europe is giving up on its dream of competing with China.

He said Europe would regret it in 20 years time if it retreated.

“It’s not a straight journey and right now, we’re all in a bit of a down in that journey where there’s more hesitations, there’s more questions on the speed of the transition from the carmakers, from policymakers, from the investor community,” he told reporters in a call.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm, Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen and Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk. Additional reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm. Writing by Josephine Mason. Editing by Mark Potter)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post