Business
Cyberattacks cost British businesses $55 billion in past five years, broker says
Published : 22 hours ago, on
LONDON (Reuters) – Cyberattacks have cost British businesses around 44 billion pounds ($55.08 billion) in lost revenue in the past five years, with 52% of private sector companies reporting at least one attack in that time, insurance broker Howden said on Monday.
Cyberattacks cost businesses 1.9% of their revenue on average, Howden said, with companies generating an annual revenue of over 100 million pounds most likely to suffer an attack.
The most common causes of cyberattacks were compromised emails, at 20%, and data theft, at 18% of cases, Howden said.
However, only 61% of businesses were using anti-virus software and only 55% were using network firewalls, Howden said. Cost and lack of internal IT resources were among factors behind businesses’ low level of cybersecurity.
Cybercrime is on the rise, with malicious actors continuing to take advantage of cybersecurity vulnerabilities, particularly as firms become ever more reliant on technology for their operations,” said Sarah Neild, head of UK cyber retail at Howden.
Howden’s findings were based on a survey of 905 UK private sector IT decision-makers conducted for the broker by YouGov in September.
($1 = 0.7988 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Business4 days ago
US agency votes to launch review, update undersea telecommunications cable rules
-
Top Stories4 days ago
China expands visa-free access to Japan, Bulgaria and other countries
-
Banking4 days ago
Thomas Priore: Priority Is Positioned To Meet Increase in Regulations for Fintech Banking Solutions
-
Banking3 days ago
Adani Group could find funding harder after US indictment as banks review credit