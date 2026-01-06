Finance
UK's Next edges up profit outlook after Christmas sales beat expectations
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 6, 2026
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected 10.6% increase in full-price sales for the nine weeks to December 27 and edged up its annual profit guidance for the fifth time over the last year.
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
