Jan 6 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev will buy back a 49.9% stake in its metal container plants in the United States for about $3 billion, the world's top brewer said on Tuesday.

AB InBev said in a statement the repurchase option will be funded with cash-on-hand and it expects to close the transaction in the first quarter this year.

It expects the deal to be earnings-per-share (EPS) accretive in year one.

The group had sold the stake to a group of institutional investors led by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management in 2020 for $3 billion.

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, editing by Christian Schmollinger)