SYDNEY, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business ‍confidence ‌surged in December to hit its highest ⁠level in ‌30 years, with forward-looking activity indicators lifting again with some reaching multi-decade highs, ⁠an ANZ Bank survey showed on Friday.

A net ​73.6% of respondents expected the ‌economy to improve ⁠over the year ahead, up almost 7 points, versus a 67.1% ​optimism level in November, while 60.9% expected their own businesses to grow, versus 53.1%.

"Things are clearly looking ​up. ‍Both past ​activity and past employment continue to strengthen, and sentiment about the future is improving as a result," ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said in ⁠a statement.

"Tighter financial conditions could take a little ​wind out of the recovery's sails, but both interest rates and the exchange rate remain well ‌off their peaks."

