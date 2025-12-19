Home > Finance > UK car production steadies as JLR recovers and Nissan launches EV production
Finance

UK car production steadies as JLR recovers and Nissan launches EV production

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 19, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

Dec ‌19 (Reuters) - British car production fell 1.7% in ‍November to ‌63,126 units, industry data showed on Friday, as ⁠output recovered from ‌a cyber incident at Jaguar Land Rover and new electric vehicle production in Sunderland pointed to growth next ⁠year.

Tata Motors-owned JLR resumed production in October after a six-week ​shutdown, while Nissan began building its ‌latest EV at Britain's ⁠largest car plant in Sunderland, marking a key step in the UK auto industry's shift ​from gasoline and diesel.

Overall, UK vehicle production, including commercial vehicles, fell 14.3% to 65,932 units in November, a marked improvement from last month's ​figures, ‍the Society of ​Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

However, the sector has warned that European Commission proposals to tie new CO2 flexibilities and subsidies to "Made in EU" conditions could undermine recent UK government backing and damage ⁠mutually beneficial trading relationships between the two regions.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes ​said the sector can "look forward with some optimism" but cautioned that growth would be undermined if the UK becomes "the main ‌unintended victim" of new EU local content requirements.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

