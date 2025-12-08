AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Amsterdam's Schiphol airport plans to reserve around 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) to buy airport assets abroad in the period through 2035, a company spokesperson said on Friday, confirming a report from newspaper Financieele Dagblad.

The airport operator, which owns stakes in other airports in the Netherlands and in two airports in Australia, seeks to diversify its revenues, the spokesperson said.

There are no concrete plan so far, though the operator seeks to "focus on areas where the Netherlands has strong social, historical, or economic ties", the spokesperson said.

Schiphol is Europe's fourth-largest airport in terms of passengers.

An uneven post-pandemic tourism recovery, with business travel slower to bounce back than leisure, has prompted a spree of mergers and acquisitions in the industry with operators seeking to diversify or limit exposure to some markets.

($1 = 0.8691 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Bart Meijer)