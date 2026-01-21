Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Netflix shares dropped 7% in Europe after Q4 earnings, despite beating expectations. The decline is linked to a bidding war for Warner Bros Discovery.
LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Netflix shares listed in Frankfurt fell in early trade on Wednesday despite beating expectations for fourth quarter revenue and earnings, as the company remains locked in a fierce bidding war for Warner Bros Discovery.
Netflix also told investors it would pause share buybacks to accumulate cash to help fund the Warner deal. By 0714 GMT, shares were down 7%. The shares closed down 0.8% in Tuesday's regular session. Netflix stock has lost some 20% in value since the company launched its bid for Warner Brothers in early December.
(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper)
A share buyback occurs when a company purchases its own shares from the marketplace, reducing the number of outstanding shares and often increasing the share price.
Earnings reports are quarterly financial statements released by publicly traded companies, detailing their revenue, expenses, and profits or losses.
Market reaction refers to how investors respond to news or events affecting a company, which can lead to changes in stock prices.
Revenue is the total income generated by a company from its business activities, typically from sales of goods or services.
