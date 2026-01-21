India and EU Trade Agreement Expected to Finalize Soon, Says Spain

India-EU Trade Deal Developments

NEW DELHI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A India-EU trade deal is likely to be concluded in the next few days, Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said during a visit to New Delhi on Wednesday.

Statements from Spanish Foreign Minister

"Everything is going forward perfectly. We do not expect any obstacle," Albares said after bilateral meetings with India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and president Droupadi Murmu in Delhi.

Significance of the Trade Agreement

Consolidating the deal was an important signal of the EU's commitment to free trade and economic security, Albares added.

Upcoming Meetings and Finalization

"We need to make clear to the whole world that we believe in free trade and have the instruments of dissuasion to protect ourselves from any economic coercion," Albares said.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to arrive in India early next week to finalise talks over the historic trade agreement which would create a massive market of 2 billion consumers, surpassing the EU-Mercosur deal signed on Monday as the world's largest free trade zone.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, editing by YP Rajesh and Bernadette Baum)