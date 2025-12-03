Former Nestle CEO Brabeck-Letmathe to give up chairman emeritus title

ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, former Nestle chairman and former CEO, will give up his honorary Nestle chairman emeritus title in April, the Swiss food giant said late on Tuesday.

The move comes after a management shake-up, with Nestle ousting its CEO in September and a new chairman taking the reins in October.

Brabeck-Letmathe, who joined Nestle in 1968 and stepped down as chairman in 2017, has continued to follow the company's evolution with genuine interest in his honorary role, current Nestle chairman Pablo Isla said.

Brabeck-Letmathe this year also stepped down as interim chairman of the World Economic Forum, following the conclusion of an investigation on its founder Klaus Schwab that cleared him of any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Editing by Miranda Murray)