NatWest reports 24% jump in profit and lifts target

By Lawrence White

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - NatWest said its annual profit rose 24% on Friday, slightly ahead of forecasts, and the lender set out more ambitious performance targets.

The British bank reported its pretax operating profit for 2025 was 7.7 billion pounds ($10.47 billion), up from 6.2 billion pounds a year ago and slightly better than the 7.5 billion pounds average of analysts' forecasts as compiled by the bank.

NatWest said it now expected to make a return on tangible equity of greater than 18% in 2028, up from previous guidance of greater than 15% in 2027.

The results come just days after NatWest also announced it had agreed to buy one of Britain's largest wealth managers, Evelyn Partners.

($1 = 0.7354 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)