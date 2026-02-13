NatWest reports 24% jump in profit and lifts target
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
NatWest reported a 24% profit increase, surpassing forecasts, and set new ambitious targets. The bank also announced acquiring Evelyn Partners.
By Lawrence White
LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - NatWest said its annual profit rose 24% on Friday, slightly ahead of forecasts, and the lender set out more ambitious performance targets.
The British bank reported its pretax operating profit for 2025 was 7.7 billion pounds ($10.47 billion), up from 6.2 billion pounds a year ago and slightly better than the 7.5 billion pounds average of analysts' forecasts as compiled by the bank.
NatWest said it now expected to make a return on tangible equity of greater than 18% in 2028, up from previous guidance of greater than 15% in 2027.
The results come just days after NatWest also announced it had agreed to buy one of Britain's largest wealth managers, Evelyn Partners.
($1 = 0.7354 pounds)
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)
Pretax operating profit is the earnings a company generates from its operations before taxes are deducted. It reflects the company's profitability from its core business activities.
Return on tangible equity (ROTE) measures a company's profitability by comparing its net income to its tangible equity. It indicates how effectively a firm uses its equity to generate profits.
An acquisition in finance refers to the process where one company purchases most or all of another company's shares to gain control. It often aims to enhance growth or market share.
