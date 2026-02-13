German wholesale prices rise 1.2% in January
February 13, 2026
Feb 13 (Reuters) - German wholesale prices rose by 1.2% in January compared with the same month last year, according to data released by the federal statistics office on Friday.
The office provides more detailed economic data on its website.
(Reporting by Simon Ferdinand Eibach and Danny Callaghan, editing by Thomas Seythal)
