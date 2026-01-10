Elon Musk's X to Release New Algorithm Code in Just One Week

Overview of X's Algorithm Release

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Saturday that social media platform X will open its new algorithm, including all code for organic and advertising post recommendations, to the public in seven days.

Details of the Open Source Initiative

"This will be repeated every 4 weeks, with comprehensive developer notes, to help you understand what changed," he said in his X post.

Regulatory Challenges and Investigations

Earlier this week, the European Commission decided to extend a retention order sent to X last year, which related to algorithms and dissemination of illegal content, prolonging it to the end of 2026, spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters on Thursday.

Future Updates and Developer Engagement

In July 2025, Paris prosecutors investigated the social media platform for suspected algorithmic bias and fraudulent data extraction, which Musk's X called a "politically-motivated criminal investigation" that threatens its users' free speech.

(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)