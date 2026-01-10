Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 10, 2026
Posted on January 10, 2026
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Saturday that social media platform X will open its new algorithm, including all code for organic and advertising post recommendations, to the public in seven days.
"This will be repeated every 4 weeks, with comprehensive developer notes, to help you understand what changed," he said in his X post.
Earlier this week, the European Commission decided to extend a retention order sent to X last year, which related to algorithms and dissemination of illegal content, prolonging it to the end of 2026, spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters on Thursday.
In July 2025, Paris prosecutors investigated the social media platform for suspected algorithmic bias and fraudulent data extraction, which Musk's X called a "politically-motivated criminal investigation" that threatens its users' free speech.
(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
An algorithm is a set of rules or instructions designed to perform a specific task or solve a problem, often used in computing and data processing.
Open source software is software whose source code is available for anyone to inspect, modify, and enhance, promoting collaboration and sharing within the community.
Algorithmic bias occurs when an algorithm produces systematically prejudiced results due to erroneous assumptions in the machine learning process, often reflecting societal biases.
