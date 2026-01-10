Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 10, 2026
By Shariq Khan and Marianna Parraga
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Vitol is expected to load the first cargo of naphtha from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Venezuela this weekend under a supply agreement with the U.S. government, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
The trading firm has chartered the vessel Hellespont Protector to deliver the naphtha, used as a diluent to thin Venezuela's crude oil and make it easier to move and process, the sources said.
The sources requested anonymity to discuss confidential details. Vitol did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan in New York and Marianna Parraga in Houston; editing by Diane Craft)
