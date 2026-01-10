Vitol Set to Ship First Naphtha Cargo to Venezuela This Weekend

By Shariq Khan and Marianna Parraga

NEW YORK/HOUSTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Vitol is expected to load the first cargo of naphtha from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Venezuela this weekend under a supply agreement with the U.S. government, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The trading firm has chartered the vessel Hellespont Protector to deliver the naphtha, used as a diluent to thin Venezuela's crude oil and make it easier to move and process, the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity to discuss confidential details. Vitol did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in New York and Marianna Parraga in Houston; editing by Diane Craft)