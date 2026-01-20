Motor racing-Puma to supply F1 champions McLaren with kit in global deal

Puma's New Partnership with McLaren

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Puma will supply team kit to Formula One champions McLaren this season in a multi-year global deal that also covers activities in IndyCar, World Endurance from 2027, virtual racing and the all-female F1 Academy series.

Details of the Agreement

No financial details were given.

Previous Sponsorships

"Our sport is in incredible shape, and it’s been fantastic to see an influx of major fashion and lifestyle brands who are looking for deep and meaningful ways to engage with our growing global fanbase," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

Impact on the Sport

McLaren previously had a deal with Castore, with some media reports suggesting that was worth 30 million pounds ($40.41 million) a year.

Puma also equip Ferrari and Aston Martin. Williams have meanwhile switched to U.S. lifestyle brand New Era.

($1 = 0.7424 pounds)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)