Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Billionaire Michael Saylor's bitcoin-focused firm Strategy said on Tuesday it bought about $2.13 billion worth of bitcoin over the past eight days, stepping up purchases even as its stock has been pressured by cryptocurrency volatility.
The company acquired roughly 22,305 bitcoin between the period of January 12 and January 19, according to a regulatory filing.
Saylor said in an X post on Tuesday that Strategy holds 709,715 bitcoin as of January 19.
Shares of the company slid about 6.6% as bitcoinfell 2.4%, underscoring the stock's sensitivity to moves in the cryptocurrency.
Strategy said the purchases of bitcoin were funded with proceeds from its at-the-market offering program.
Earlier this month, Strategy reported an unrealized loss of $17.44 billion on its digital assets in the fourth quarter, reflecting a drop in the value of its bitcoin holdings in the quarter, a paper hit that has weighed on investor sentiment alongside sharp crypto-market swings.
Strategy, which started out as software company MicroStrategy, began buying and holding bitcoin in 2020.
(Reporting by Prakhar Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
Cryptocurrency volatility refers to the rapid and significant price fluctuations that cryptocurrencies often experience. This can be influenced by market demand, regulatory news, and investor sentiment.
A digital asset is any asset that exists in a digital form and has value. This includes cryptocurrencies, digital tokens, and other forms of digital currency.
An unrealized loss occurs when an asset's current market value is lower than its purchase price, but the asset has not yet been sold. This loss is only 'realized' when the asset is sold.
