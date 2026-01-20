Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Ferrexpo halts Ukraine mining operations after power grid attacks, furloughing staff. No injuries reported, but production is impacted.
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo said on Tuesday it has halted mining operations in Ukraine and furloughed part of its workforce after Russia's renewed attacks on the country's power network disrupted electricity supplies.
The suspension will remain in place until power can be provided consistently at required levels, the company said.
Ferrexpo added there were no fatalities or injuries among staff and that its assets were undamaged.
In November, the miner reported interruptions to production and exports after Russian drone and missile strikes hit regional power infrastructure, though limited operations continued using restored electricity and existing stocks of intermediary non-finished and finished iron ore products.
(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Sahal Muhammed)
A power grid is a network of electrical transmission lines and substations that deliver electricity from producers to consumers.
Mining operations involve the extraction of minerals or other geological materials from the earth, often for commercial purposes.
A workforce furlough is a temporary leave of absence from work, often due to economic conditions or operational disruptions.
Production interruptions refer to disruptions in the manufacturing process, which can be caused by various factors including external attacks or equipment failure.
Explore more articles in the Finance category