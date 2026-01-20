Miner Ferrexpo halts Ukraine operations, furloughs staff after power grid att...

Impact of Power Grid Attacks on Ferrexpo

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo said on Tuesday it has halted mining operations in Ukraine and furloughed part of its workforce after Russia's renewed attacks on the country's power network disrupted electricity supplies.

Current Status of Operations

The suspension will remain in place until power can be provided consistently at required levels, the company said.

Safety of Staff and Assets

Ferrexpo added there were no fatalities or injuries among staff and that its assets were undamaged.

Historical Context of Production Interruptions

In November, the miner reported interruptions to production and exports after Russian drone and missile strikes hit regional power infrastructure, though limited operations continued using restored electricity and existing stocks of intermediary non-finished and finished iron ore products.

