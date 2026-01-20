Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Bader Al-Kharafi acquires a 3% stake in Ferretti, aiming to reshape its shareholder base amid a competing offer from KKCG.
MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti businessman Bader Nasser Al‑Kharafi said on Tuesday he had acquired a 3% stake in luxury yacht maker Ferretti, amid moves to reshape the Italian company's shareholder base and board.
The deal, made through his investment vehicle BNK Holding, is part of a "broader strategy to build a global portfolio focused on high‑end assets and high‑quality companies", according to a press release.
Al‑Kharafi is Chairman of Boursa Kuwait, CEO of telecoms company Zain Group and Deputy Chairman of Gulf Cables. He is also a shareholder and board member of Coca‑Cola Kuwait.
Czech investment group KKCG on Monday said it was launching a voluntary offer worth up to 182 million euros ($213.47 million) to double its stake in Italian yacht maker Ferretti and to push for boardroom changes.
($1 = 0.8526 euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)
