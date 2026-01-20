Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Bocconi and Politecnico universities in Milan integrate their startup hubs into the ION-backed Tech Europe Foundation, enhancing Italian startup growth.
MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Milan's Bocconi and Politecnico universities are placing their operations that promote startup ventures into Tech Europe Foundation (TEF), a foundation backed by global fintech and data group ION, TEF said.
The Fondazione Politecnico di Milano will transfer its deep-tech hub PoliHub, while Bocconi will contribute its Bocconi for Innovation (B4i) hub including its venture capital B4i Fund SIS, it added.
Almost half of the founders of Italian startups come from the two Milan-based universities, according to Dealroom data for 2020–2024.
Over the same period, entrepreneurs from the two institutions raised about 92% of the total capital gathered by graduates of Italian universities, amounting to 5.9 billion euros ($6.9 billion).
PoliHub has since 2013 supported the growth of more than 5,350 startups and 20,150 projects, helping attract over 6.55 billion euros in investment.
B4i was launched in 2019, helping 68 startups raise more than 70 million euros in capital.
Among B4i-backed ventures is Rilemo, a medtech startup whose technology combines electromagnetic imaging with artificial intelligence to offer real‑time brain imaging in situations where a hospital scan is not available but a fast neurological assessment can support time-critical medical decisions.
($1 = 0.8528 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina ZaEditing by Keith Weir)
A startup is a newly established business, often in the technology sector, that aims to develop a unique product or service and bring it to market.
Venture capital is a form of private equity financing that provides funds to startups and small businesses with long-term growth potential.
A foundation is a nonprofit organization that typically provides funding and support for various initiatives, including education and innovation.
A deep-tech hub is a center that focuses on developing advanced technologies, often involving significant research and development efforts.
Venture capital funding is the investment made by venture capitalists in startups or small businesses in exchange for equity or convertible debt.
Explore more articles in the Finance category