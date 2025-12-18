Mercedes brings forward €5 billion fixed cost reduction target to end-2026 - Manager Magazin
BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz will move up its 5 billion euro ($5.9 billion)fixed cost reduction target by one year to the end of 2026, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The move comes as the automaker intensifies its efficiency programme amid slower-than-expected staff reductions and ongoing pressure to maintain operating margins, the report said.
($1 = 0.8521 euros)
