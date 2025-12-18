Home > Finance > Campari sells Averna and Zedda Piras in 100 million euro deal
Finance

Campari sells Averna and Zedda Piras in 100 million euro deal

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

MILAN, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari said on Thursday ‍it had ‌agreed to sell its brands Averna and Zedda Piras to ⁠spirits company Illva Saronno ‌for 100 million euros ($117.45 million).

The sale is another step in Campari's strategy to shrink its portfolio, focus on its core brands and cut ⁠debt, the company said.

In November, the group unveiled a plan to streamline ​its brand portfolio and broaden its geographic reach ‌as the spirits industry ⁠faces "unprecedented" pressure from inflation and shifting consumer behaviours.

"The sale of Averna and Zedda Piras is another important step in our ​portfolio-streamlining strategy, aimed at refocusing on fewer bigger bets," Campari Chief Executive Simon Hunt said in a statement.

The company will now focus on the Braulio brand as the only ​amaro - ‍or herbal liqueur - in ​its portfolio, which counts some 70 drinks in total, the statement added.

Illva Saronno owns popular liqueur brand Disaronno and Sicilian wine brands Florio and Duca di Salaparuta.

In the 12 months to September, total net sales of Averna and Zedda Piras ⁠were 26 million euros.

As part of the deal, which is expected to close in the ​first half of 2026, the two companies will enter into a temporary manufacturing and distribution agreement, Campari said. It plans to continue distributing Averna and Zedda ‌Piras in certain markets, including Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

($1 = 0.8514 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Giulia Segreti and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Related Posts
Morning Bid: BoE to make the cut as others stay the course
Morning Bid: BoE to make the cut as others stay the course
Beauty retailer Douglas cuts 2026 sales target
Beauty retailer Douglas cuts 2026 sales target
Lufthansa plays catch up with European rivals after bumpy ride
Lufthansa plays catch up with European rivals after bumpy ride
Sterling steady before expected BoE rate cut
Sterling steady before expected BoE rate cut
European shares muted ahead of key central bank decisions, US data
European shares muted ahead of key central bank decisions, US data
BP picks first outsider CEO Meg O'Neill after abrupt Auchincloss exit
BP picks first outsider CEO Meg O'Neill after abrupt Auchincloss exit
Elliott gears up for Barnes & Noble and Waterstones listing, FT reports
Elliott gears up for Barnes & Noble and Waterstones listing, FT reports
Aena to buy majority stakes in UK airports for $360 million
Aena to buy majority stakes in UK airports for $360 million
Micron shares up 12% in Europe after blowout forecast
Micron shares up 12% in Europe after blowout forecast
Analysis-More mega deals coming as chase for scale fuels near record-breaking year for M&A
Analysis-More mega deals coming as chase for scale fuels near record-breaking year for M&A
Incoming BP chief charted expansive legacy at Australia's Woodside
Incoming BP chief charted expansive legacy at Australia's Woodside
Mercedes brings forward €5 billion fixed cost reduction target to end-2026 - Manager Magazin
Mercedes brings forward €5 billion fixed cost reduction target to end-2026 - Manager Magazin