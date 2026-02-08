Meloni and IOC Denounce Violence Amid Olympics Protests in Milan

Protests and Responses During the Winter Games

By Andrea Mandala and Keith Weir

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned anti-Olympics protesters as "enemies of Italy" after violence on the fringes of a demonstration in Milan on Saturday night and sabotage attacks on the national rail network.

The International Olympic Committee also joined in the criticism, saying violence had no place at the Games.

Background of the Protests

The incidents happened on the first full day of competition in the Winter Games that Milan, Italy's financial capital, is hosting with the Alpine town of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Government and IOC Reactions

Meloni praised the thousands of Italians who were working to make the Games run smoothly and present a positive face of Italy.

Impact on Transportation and Security

"Then there are those who are enemies of Italy and Italians, demonstrating 'against the Olympics' and ensuring that these images are broadcast on television screens around the world. After others cut the railway cables to prevent trains from departing," she wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

The Italian Transport Ministry said that an investigation into suspected terrorism had been launched after the railway sabotage near the city of Bologna on Saturday and that those responsible would face a multimillion euro damages claim.

GAMES SEEK TO SPREAD UNITY

A group of around 100 protesters threw firecrackers, smoke bombs and bottles at police after breaking away from the main body of a demonstration in Milan.

An estimated 10,000 people had taken to the city's streets in a protest over housing costs and environmental concerns linked to the Games.

"Peaceful protest is entirely legitimate... We draw a line at violence. That has no place at the Olympic Games," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told a press conference.

"We just need to get on with the Games which will spread a strong message of unity and peace to the world, which I think is very important at this moment in time."

Police reported three separate incidents at different locations on the rail network on Saturday, which caused delays of up to 2-1/2 hours for high-speed, Intercity and regional services.

"Decisive action will be taken to put an end to such unacceptable acts, which only cause inconvenience to millions of Italians," the Transport Ministry said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the damage, which echoed the opening day of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, when saboteurs struck France's high-speed TGV train network, causing travel chaos.

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Hugh Lawson)